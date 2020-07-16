Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,176 Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 417,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,664,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 130,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 181,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $69.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.13. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $73.52.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The company had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $63,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,564,336. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MXIM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities started coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.12.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

