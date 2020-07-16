Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,136 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 6,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,325,000 after acquiring an additional 83,915 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Align Technology from $275.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. OTR Global upgraded Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stephens dropped their target price on Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.62.

Align Technology stock opened at $299.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.80. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 2.01. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $321.49.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.54 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.42% and a return on equity of 107.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 5,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $1,332,654.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,686.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.09, for a total value of $539,791.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,692.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,716 shares of company stock worth $6,241,054. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.