Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 825 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $3,062,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $410.34 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.28 and a 12-month high of $446.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.08 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $393.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $278.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.86.

In other DexCom news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.57, for a total value of $487,412.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,400,620.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.63, for a total transaction of $2,067,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,292 shares of company stock valued at $24,100,164 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.