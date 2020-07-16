Icon Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,770.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,084.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,695.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,215.73. The stock has a market cap of $1,538.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.