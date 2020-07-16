Icon Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in L3Harris by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in L3Harris by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $162.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.04. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.10.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

