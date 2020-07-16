Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Icon were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Icon in the second quarter worth $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Icon during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Icon by 281.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Icon during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Icon by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $179.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Icon Plc has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $179.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Icon had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $715.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Icon from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Icon from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Icon from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

