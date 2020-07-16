Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Sets New 52-Week High at $179.15

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $179.15 and last traded at $178.96, with a volume of 6656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.79.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICLR. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Icon from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Icon from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Icon had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $715.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Icon’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Icon by 11.5% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Icon by 132.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Icon during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Icon by 5.6% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Icon during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

