IAC/InterActiveCorp’s (IAC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in a report published on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IAC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $369.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Instinet dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $304.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $354.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $127.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.23 and its 200-day moving average is $228.41. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $129.15.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.