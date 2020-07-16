IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in a research note published on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IAC. TheStreet downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $354.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $381.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $264.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $127.57 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $129.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.41.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,428,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3,901.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 32,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 31,990 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

