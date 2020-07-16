i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

IIIV has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut i3 Verticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut i3 Verticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BTIG Research cut i3 Verticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen raised their price target on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. i3 Verticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $751.28 million, a PE ratio of -178.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.60 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 406.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 116.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

