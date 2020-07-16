Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Tops $0.0060 on Major Exchanges

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $4.22 million and $41,179.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bancor Network, HADAX and Bgogo. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045880 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.11 or 0.04974352 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002832 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00017783 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00055183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00033324 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

HOT is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, OKEx, HADAX, Ethfinex, Bgogo and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

