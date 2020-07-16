Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,057,812 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,749 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.10% of Huntington Bancshares worth $9,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 421.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.39.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,596,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $425,206.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 532,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

