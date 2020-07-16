Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Pareto Securities Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €27.00 ($30.34) price objective by stock analysts at Pareto Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €31.00 ($34.83) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC set a €26.50 ($29.78) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($32.58) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €39.31 ($44.16).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €24.94 ($28.02) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €26.81 and its 200-day moving average price is €32.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.53. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €19.11 ($21.47) and a 12 month high of €59.54 ($66.90).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

