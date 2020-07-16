Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Pareto Securities Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €27.00 ($30.34) price objective by stock analysts at Pareto Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €31.00 ($34.83) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC set a €26.50 ($29.78) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($32.58) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €39.31 ($44.16).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €24.94 ($28.02) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €26.81 and its 200-day moving average price is €32.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.53. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €19.11 ($21.47) and a 12 month high of €59.54 ($66.90).

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

