HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on BOSSY. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get HUGO BOSS AG/S alerts:

Shares of BOSSY opened at $5.75 on Friday. HUGO BOSS AG/S has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $612.19 million for the quarter. HUGO BOSS AG/S had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 15.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HUGO BOSS AG/S will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HUGO BOSS AG/S

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for HUGO BOSS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUGO BOSS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.