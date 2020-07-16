Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CLSA upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a sell rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Huazhu Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. BofA Securities cut Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.96.

HTHT opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($2.22). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Huazhu Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. AJO LP lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 773.8% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 205.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

