HT Partners LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

HT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 633 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 35.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $409.26 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $388.23 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $399.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,682.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

