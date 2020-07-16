HSBC’s (HSBA) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 335 ($4.12) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HSBA. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on HSBC from GBX 515 ($6.34) to GBX 495 ($6.09) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Investec lowered HSBC to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 520 ($6.40) to GBX 400 ($4.92) in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. DZ Bank cut their target price on HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.65) to GBX 370 ($4.55) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered HSBC to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 790 ($9.72) to GBX 400 ($4.92) in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 447.81 ($5.51).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 383.75 ($4.72) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 5.76 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 741 ($9.12). The firm has a market cap of $77.55 billion and a PE ratio of 21.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 387.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 471.71.

In other HSBC news, insider John Hinshaw sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 405 ($4.98), for a total transaction of £2,875.50 ($3,538.64). Also, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 44,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 379 ($4.66) per share, for a total transaction of £167,832.57 ($206,537.74).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

