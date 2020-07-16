HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target Lowered to GBX 565 at Goldman Sachs Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its price target decreased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 695 ($8.55) to GBX 565 ($6.95) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.05) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, May 11th. Investec downgraded shares of HSBC to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 520 ($6.40) to GBX 400 ($4.92) in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.05) price objective (up previously from GBX 405 ($4.98)) on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 447.81 ($5.51).

HSBA opened at GBX 383.75 ($4.72) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 387.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 471.71. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 5.76 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 741 ($9.12).

In other HSBC news, insider John Hinshaw sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 405 ($4.98), for a total transaction of £2,875.50 ($3,538.64). Also, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 44,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 379 ($4.66) per share, for a total transaction of £167,832.57 ($206,537.74).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

