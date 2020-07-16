Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 193 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,848 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,822,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 233.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 300,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,012,000 after acquiring an additional 210,416 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,540,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,503,000 after acquiring an additional 167,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,466,000 after acquiring an additional 161,323 shares during the last quarter.

SDY stock opened at $91.65 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.84 and a 200-day moving average of $93.73.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

