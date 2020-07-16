Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.63.

SAFM stock opened at $116.85 on Thursday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.13 and a 12 month high of $179.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -973.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $1.08. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $844.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director John Bierbusse sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $198,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,058.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

