Howe & Rusling Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $6,380,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $118.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.49. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $122.78. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

