Howe & Rusling Inc. Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 465,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,710,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after buying an additional 104,213 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,193,000 after buying an additional 14,897 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,606.7% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $58.41 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $74.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.98.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.