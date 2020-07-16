Howe & Rusling Inc. Makes New $52,000 Investment in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $506,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $387,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $1,290,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIS opened at $58.20 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion and a PE ratio of 30.31.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

