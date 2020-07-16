Howe & Rusling Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in L3Harris by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in L3Harris by 390.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in L3Harris by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LHX opened at $162.36 on Thursday. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.47 and a 200 day moving average of $194.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.74.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

In related news, Director Roger Fradin purchased 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30,823.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris from $252.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.10.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

