Howe & Rusling Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 16,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

IRM opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Iron Mountain Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average is $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $191,400.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.