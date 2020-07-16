Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $363,000 Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAX. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 14,066.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of BAX stock opened at $84.65 on Thursday. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The stock has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.69.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

In other news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $340,522.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $4,390,706.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,225,358.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,729 shares of company stock worth $11,004,639 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.