Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $278,000 Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

HRC opened at $109.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $117.50.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $723.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.72 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,075,258.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,646.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,278 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $250,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,089 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.