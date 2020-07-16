Howe & Rusling Inc. Acquires 2,628 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1,294.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2,961.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65. Owl Rock Capital Corporation has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 39.69.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.17). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $204.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Corporation will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 131,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $1,662,981.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,828,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,677,170.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Packer acquired 75,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $971,115.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 715,914 shares of company stock worth $9,140,445. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCC shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $11.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Compass Point cut Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Owl Rock Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.57.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

