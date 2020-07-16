Howe & Rusling Inc. Acquires 1,833 Shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Brink’s by 101.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Brink’s by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Brink’s by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Brink's alerts:

In other Brink’s news, CEO Douglas A. Pertz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,799,584. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald James Domanico acquired 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.02 per share, with a total value of $198,996.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,234 shares of company stock valued at $435,237 over the last ninety days. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Brink’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

BCO opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average of $61.73. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.80 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 102.15%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.