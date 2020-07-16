Howard F. Hill Sells 12,339 Shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Howard F. Hill sold 12,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $55,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $8.89.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). RF Industries had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 million. As a group, analysts predict that RF Industries, Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in RF Industries by 400.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in RF Industries by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 51,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. THB Asset Management boosted its stake in RF Industries by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 302,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 43,035 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 746,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 25,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RFIL shares. B. Riley started coverage on RF Industries in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered RF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

