Horizon Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,031 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,293% compared to the typical daily volume of 74 put options.

HZNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.69.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $59.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 23,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $1,265,353.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,242 shares in the company, valued at $7,936,022.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 437,638 shares of company stock worth $18,821,906. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 642.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.