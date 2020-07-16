Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HZNP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.69.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

HZNP stock opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $59.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Barry Moze sold 23,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $1,265,353.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,242 shares in the company, valued at $7,936,022.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 437,638 shares of company stock worth $18,821,906. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 642.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.