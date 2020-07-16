Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HMN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $37.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.33. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $48.15.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $307.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.50 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

HMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.