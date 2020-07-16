Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Takes $638,000 Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 945.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,473,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,888,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,287,000 after purchasing an additional 508,722 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 110.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,087,000 after purchasing an additional 442,289 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,636,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 107.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,873,000 after purchasing an additional 405,862 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYD opened at $59.11 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a twelve month low of $41.36 and a twelve month high of $66.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average is $59.29.

