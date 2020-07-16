Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Sells 19,832 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 69.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,832 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,589,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,130,000 after purchasing an additional 428,635 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,843,000 after purchasing an additional 391,586 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,238,000. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,387,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,168,000 after purchasing an additional 563,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,213,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,861,000 after purchasing an additional 301,686 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $51.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.252 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

