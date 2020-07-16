Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPGB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 205.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 419.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares during the period.

BATS JPGB opened at $49.91 on Thursday. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.11 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.00.

