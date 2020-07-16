Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 22,068 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7,296.7% in the second quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,765 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 231,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 68,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $444,000.

PGX opened at $14.21 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

