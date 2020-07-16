Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 22,068 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7,296.7% in the second quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,765 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 231,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 68,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $444,000.

PGX opened at $14.21 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

