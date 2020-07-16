Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $853,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the first quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 17,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $268,305. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PSX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.06.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $61.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.80. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

