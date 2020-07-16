Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $437,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 14,426 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,534,000. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 975,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,429,000 after buying an additional 262,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 594,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,826,000 after buying an additional 28,311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $293.03 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.87.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

