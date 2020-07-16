Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $296,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 689,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,202,000 after buying an additional 144,189 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 119.0% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 263,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,974,000 after purchasing an additional 143,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $73.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $802,048.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,413.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $318,268.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,294,720.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470,917 shares of company stock worth $34,541,997 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

