Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $284,000 Position in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Trane (NYSE:TT) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Trane were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter valued at $1,420,425,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter valued at $1,210,301,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at $879,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at $579,616,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at $533,524,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane alerts:

NYSE:TT opened at $97.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.14. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.36. Trane has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $146.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Trane’s payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

In other Trane news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $133,173.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,827.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Trane in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Trane from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trane from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cowen cut Trane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Argus cut Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.