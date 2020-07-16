Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $254,000 Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 110.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $73.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.77. The firm has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

