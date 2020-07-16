Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM stock opened at $74.31 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average of $77.61. The company has a market capitalization of $115.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.