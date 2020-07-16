Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,456 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.3% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 99,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 480,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,583,000 after acquiring an additional 30,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.88. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $389.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

