Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Honeywell International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.06.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE HON opened at $148.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $99.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.97. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.