Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Position Lessened by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.0% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $57,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 960.0% during the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $257.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.91. The stock has a market cap of $268.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $259.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. CSFB raised their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price target on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.47.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

