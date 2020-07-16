Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,440 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.10% of Hologic worth $14,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,584,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $406,628,000 after purchasing an additional 137,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,777,000 after purchasing an additional 261,317 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 11.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,564,000 after purchasing an additional 359,054 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $153,506,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,081,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,222,000 after purchasing an additional 64,794 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $59.43 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $60.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.10 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet raised Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hologic from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.28.

In related news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $567,356.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $9,735,066.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,838 shares of company stock valued at $12,752,550. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

