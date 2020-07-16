Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,861 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,882 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.0% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Private Vista LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.70.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.