Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 266 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the second quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,555.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,520.86 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,576.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,444.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,362.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1,038.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.