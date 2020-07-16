Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 0.9% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in PepsiCo by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $958,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 32,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock opened at $135.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.